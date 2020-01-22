CMPD: Arrest Made After Suspect Brought Stolen Firearm Onto West Mecklenburg Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to CMPD, an arrest was made on Wednesday morning after a suspect brought a stolen firearm onto West Mecklenburg High School campus.

Around 7 a.m. police were tipped off about an armed suspect near the high school.

Officers and a School Resource Officer (SRO) responded immediately and was able to locate the unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot on the high school campus.

Upon an investigation, officers located a stolen firearm inside the vehicle and 18-year-old Shyheem Dupont as the suspect.

Dupont who has an active warrant for the charge of assault on a female, was served the active warrant and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm on school grounds, and trespassing after investigating, according to CMPD.

Police said there was no threat to the students or faculty at the school.

West Mecklenburg High School Principal Casey Jones delivered a message over the phone to parents today in light of the event, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said.

“Good morning West Meck families. This is Principal Jones calling about an incident that occurred on our campus this morning. We were placed on lockdown this morning due to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the school,” Principal Casey Jones said in the message.

“Law enforcement investigated and found a weapon in the car. All students and staff are safe and no one was threatened,” Jones continued. “Our students have transitioned to their second block classes and will follow their normal schedule.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.