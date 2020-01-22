The Bitter Cold Continues

Freezing temps back in action to kick off this Wednesday. Wind chills once again in the teens and 20s throughout the region. Highs today will reach the upper 40s – that will be close to a 10-degree jump from the high temps earlier this week #progress. Friday brings back rain to the area. Expect showers to begin first thing for the morning commute. Soggy through much of the day. Sunny and seasonable for the weekend into early next week.

Today: Sunny. High: 47 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Freezing. Low: 26 Wind: NE 5 mph

Thu: Chilly. High: 49 Wind: NE 5 mph

Thu Night: M. Cloudy. Low: 37 Wind: NE 5 mph