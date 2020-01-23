CMPD Animal Care & Control’s Staycation Program Celebrates A Year Of Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) started their Staycation Program a year ago and now they are celebrating the anniversary with successful numbers.

The program focuses on dogs with long shelter stays or those that have exhibited signs of kennel stress.

The Staycation program was launched on January 24, 2019 and from that day until December 31 there were 671 staycations that were taken by they shelter pups.

Of those staycations, 384 of them resulted in adoption of those dogs. This means that around 58 percent of the dogs in the program found their fur-ever home.

All of the dogs that participated in the program benefited from the small break from the stress of being kenneled in a shelter environment.

The dogs come back from their staycation with a postcard with detailed information about them which helps them to find the best home possible in the future.

“The Staycation program is a great way to test the waters to see if you are ready to take on the responsibility of owning a dog. It’s a great way to narrow down the right personality and breed that best fits with your home/family/schedule,” AC&C Spokesperson Melissa Knicely said in a release.

In addition to the postcards, they also get a glowing review which is accompanied by pictures that are shared on social media by their staycation family. Giving the dogs the publicity they need to potentially become adopted.

“In my opinion, this is truly one of the best programs we have ever implemented; it’s truly lifesaving because it gets some of the overlooked dogs out of their kennel and the shelter environment,” Knicely said. “It also allows potential adopters to see their true colors, then they fall in love and can’t bring them back, which (wink, wink) might also be part of our strategy.”

This program became so popular that within a few months a Daycation program was developed as well. This is a day outing for the dogs that can anywhere from a few hours or just a walk around the adoption center on a lunch break.

There were 228 adoptable dogs that were taken on these outings.

The shelter is located at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte, for more information about the program click HERE.