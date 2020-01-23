Former Concord Pastor Convicted Of Murder Now Facing New Murder Charge

File video from 2016

CONCORD, N.C. — A former Concord pastor who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering a man in 2016 is now facing a new murder charge.

Timothy Crumitie, 54, has been charged with the murder of Anastasia “Star” Talisha Meaders, who was reported missing from Charlotte in August 2016.

On January 15, 2019, authorities were called t0 Bridgewater Lane near Mooresville after someone found human skeletal remains in a wooded area. Over a two-day search, approximately 70 human bones were collected, according to a news release. The bones were taken to North Carolina Baptist Hospital where an autopsy was performed. The cause of death was ruled to be a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release.

The bones were then sent to North Carolina State University where experts spent approximately ten months processing the items.

As the remains were being examined at North Carolina State, detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were searching missing person’s reports for a possible identification. In October 2019, DNA extracted from one of the victim’s teeth was positively identified as Meaders.

Detectives say Meaders’ vehicle was located abandoned at Liberty Park in Mooresville in July 2016. Liberty Park is only a few miles from the location on Bridgwater Lane where Meaders’ remains were discovered.

Detectives say Timonthy Crumitie was determined to be a possible suspect. Crumitie was convicted of the attempted murder of Kimberly Cherry, who was Anastasia’s mother, along with the murder of Michael Gretsinger, Cherry’s boyfriend. He was convicted in 2018 and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Meaders was reported missing during the same time as the attempted murder on her mother. Investigators determined Crumitie was the pastor of a church in Concord when he met Cherry and Meaders, according to a news release.

Investigators say Crumitie has also been associated with several other deaths and crimes in North Carolina since 1989.

In April of 2016, Crumitie was living with an older female in Rowan County who died under questionable circumstances, according to a news release. Investigators say Crumitie had befriended the elderly female, and at some point during their year long relationship, he became appointed as her power of attorney and executor over her estate.

On July 3, 2013 Concord Police Department investigated the murder of Sharon Crumitie. Sharon was the wife of Timothy Crumitie at the time. She and a man named, James Banks where at the scene of a reported robbery at the home of Timothy and Sharon Crumitie. The report says, James Banks was supposedly breaking into the garage of the home when he shot Sharon Crumitie in the head. Timothy Crumitie claimed he then wrestled the gun away from Banks. During the altercation, Crumitie shot Banks in the head after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.

In December of 2013, Crumitie’s home burnt to the ground. The resulting investigation determined the fire was intentional set by Crumitie. He was arrested on March 24, 2014 for Insurance Fraud. In August 2014, Crumitie was arrested for Fraudulently Burning a Dwelling and was convicted in December 2015.

In September 2005, Crumitie was arrested for the murder of his business partner, Danny Daye Johnson in Mecklenburg County, according to a news release. He spent five years in jail, and was later released after the case was dismissed.

In September 1989, Crumitie was arrested for Armed Robbery in Onslow County. He was convicted of this crime in March 1990. He was released in August 1998 after serving eight years in prison.

On January 21, 2020, Crumitie was served with an arrest warrant for the murder of Meaders.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with other agencies to resolve any open cases that Crumitie is associated with.