Lenoir Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

LENOIR, N.C. — A Lenoir man has been charged with several felony sex crimes following an investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation Computer Crimes Unit.

Sheriff Alan C. Jones with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says local members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Martin Van Driver, 55, of Lenoir on January 22nd.

No details were provided about the case but Driver was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. He was charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say further charges are pending at this time.