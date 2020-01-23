Teen Found Shot To Death In Kannapolis Home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found shot to death inside a home early Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the home on Cottage Road around 1am on January 23rd in reference to a medical call for service.

Once they arrived, officers found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a news release. Police say officers and firefighters started life saving measures however their attempts were unsuccessful.

The teen has been identified as Kevon Cousar. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.