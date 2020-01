1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27



6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27



11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27



16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27



21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27



26/27

27/27























































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neiman Marcus Charlotte and The House of Creed invited many to a private event to celebrate the Legends in Luxury Collection with legend Carolina Panther Kawann Short. The event benefited the Kawann Short Charities focusing on STEM education for kids.

The event was held on January 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Neiman Marcus in Charlotte.