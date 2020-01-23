Wet Weather Moving in for Friday

Another freezing start will lead to daytime highs in the upper 40s. Clouds fill in today ahead of our next cold front. Rain and showers will begin first thing tomorrow. Overnight temps will only fall into the upper 30s, so wintry weather not a concern for most of the area. Rain will continue for much of the day with highs reaching the mid 50s. Drying out for Saturday with seasonable highs back in the forecast.

Today: Cloudy. High:49 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Not as cold. Low:37 Wind: Light

Fri: Rain. High: 55 Wind: SE 10 mph

Fri Night: P. Cloudy. Low: 36 Wind: SW 5-7