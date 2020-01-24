Man Accused Of Dealing Crystal Meth Arrested In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies say they arrested a man who is accused of selling crystal meth in the Statesville area of Iredell County.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators arrested Michael Styers and charged him with multiple felony drug charges.

Narcotics Investigators say they received information about Styers possibly distributing meth in the Statesville area so detectives conducted surveillance operations on him at various locations, according to a news release.

Styers is accused of selling narcotics to undercover detectives during the surveillance operation. On Tuesday, January 21st, narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a hotel in Statesville in reference to the case. Investigators say Styers was in possession of 48 grams of meth which has a street value of approximately $4,000.

Styers was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with six counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver crystal meth, four counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance.

Styers was issued a $65,000 secured bond. Authorities say his criminal history includes: Two Counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, DWI Level 3, Three Counts of Misdemeanor Assault on a Female, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor Communicating Threats, Felony Habitual Misdemeanor Assault, and 14 Counts of Driving While License Revoked.