The Charlotte Women United March Will Take Place On January 25

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 Women United March will take place in Charlotte on January 25, which will start at First Ward Park beginning at 11 a.m.

The march is a joint effort between the Charlotte Women’s Movement and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. which is apart of the Queen City Metropolitan Chapter.

The theme of this year’s march is ‘Use Your Power.’

The meaning behind the theme is to encourage everyone to utilize their power to move the path of history forward. Included in the theme is using the power to vote during the 2020 elections.

The march will include speakers that will give focused and short speeches on how the attendees can use their power to make a difference on various issues.

The speakers will include keynote speaker Rep. Deb Butler the NC House Democratic Whip, Rev. Sharon Washington Risher on gun violence, Angelica Garnett on immigration, Brooke Adams on reproductive rights, Alisahah Cole, MD, on healthcare and Mary Ellis Stevens, Krissy Oliver-Mays, and Ollie Ritchey on climate change.

Ramona Holloway will emcee the ceremony and DJ SPK will perform.

Following the speeches the attendees will march through uptown Charlotte.

This year’s march co-chairs are Atreece Bailey of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Queen City Metropolitan Chapter, and Becca Bernstein of Charlotte Women’s Movement.

In a joint statement, Bailey and Bernstein said in a news release, “We are excited to galvanize attendees to engage in our country’s democratic process this election year. We embrace the understanding that when we all vote, we can change the world. This year, women and girls will be motivated to use their power and resources as individuals and collectively to move the path of history forward.”

The starting location for the march will begin at 301 E Seventh Street.

For more information, click HERE.