Bucks Beat The Hornets In Paris

PARIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.

“The focus and the purpose of this team has been very good,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We feel like there’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of things to improve.”

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.

“I thought Malik was fantastic, made plays for us. He’s an incredible athlete,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “The challenge now is to do it on a night-to-night basis.”

The Hornets have lost eight in a row — the longest for the Hornets since dropping 10 straight in the 2014-15 season.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

“Our guys competed hard, put us in a position to win the game against the best team in the NBA,” Borrego said. “The start of the fourth starts with a turnover and that set the tone for the rest of the quarter. It spiraled from there.”

Budenholzer, meanwhile, improved to 100-28 in regular-season games with the Bucks.

There was a reason why this win was such a grind for long periods.

“I thought Charlotte was great tonight,” Budenholzer said. “Their defense was great.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: This was Milwaukee’s second time playing a regular-season game outside of North America. The Bucks beat New York in London on Jan. 15, 2015. … Antetokounmpo, who will captain one of the teams at the Feb. 16 All-Star Game in Chicago because he was the leading Eastern Conference vote-getter, is set to become the first player in Bucks history to start four consecutive All-Star Games.

Hornets: When the NBA picked the Hornets to play in the game back on March 28, Charlotte had longtime French star Tony Parker and All-Star guard Kemba Walker on the roster. That was before Parker retired and Walker signed with Boston in free agency.