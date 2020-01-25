Homer The Dragon Will Make Valentine’s Day Deliveries

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner – have you thought of how you will surprise the person you love this year? Well the Charlotte Knights is working to make that easy with Homer the Dragon delivering gifts this year.

Much like past years, the Knights are giving fans a chance to receive a surprise from the mascot.

For $99, Homer will deliver two field box ticket vouchers to a 2020 Charlotte Knights regular season home game (Sunday through Wednesday games available with vouchers, Homer the Dragon t-shirt, Homer the Dragon plush doll, Homer the Dragon stickers, Homer the Dragon autographed baseball card, Charlotte Knights 47 brand hat, Charlotte Knights key-chain and king size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

All deliveries must be within a 30-mile radius of BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte, a press release stated.

Homer will be available for deliveries from February 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To book a Valentine’s Day Delivery, click HERE.

The deadline to place an order is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7.