Suspect Charged After Assault, Robbery And Police Chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect involved in a burglary and armed robbery in East Charlotte led to not only a car chase but foot pursuit by CMPD.

On January 23, around 3 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on Michigan Avenue. A witness informed officers that the suspects forced entry into his residence and shot his roommate.

Officers received a second call that indicated that two suspects were seen kicking the door-in of a nearby residence.

When officers responded to the call they observed a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows speeding to leave the location of the incident.

Based on the evidence, CMPD believed that the vehicle and suspect to be directly related to the incident on Michigan Ave.

This led to the officers initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle – the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The short pursuit ended when the suspects abandoned the vehicle on Herrin Avenue.

Marquis Gaines, 29-year-old, was observed running from the vehicle and was quickly apprehended, according to police.

Gaines was then transported to the North Tryon Division office where he was interviewed.

According to CMPD, after the interview he was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of 1st Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Communicating Threats, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about Crime Stoppers, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.