North Carolina Patient Tests Negative For Possible Coronavirus

The Latest:

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Division of Public Health (NC DPH) has reported that the patient who was tested for the 2019 coronavirus does not have the potentially fatal virus.

The results were received Saturday evening from the testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in North Carolina. Read more at https://t.co/1BkfeejYb1 — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 26, 2020

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist said in a news release. “We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future.”

There has still not been any case of coronavirus identified in North Carolina.

The virus was initially diagnosed in Wuhan City, China and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries. The United States included which has now confirmed three cases.

According to a news release, travelers to Wuhan who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, including cough and difficulty breathing, within two weeks of leaving should contact their doctor right away and should call ahead before going to the clinic, urgent care or emergency room so appropriate steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.

During this time of the year in North Carolina many people might experience respiratory illnesses which is most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold.

People should still take precautions to protect themselves from these infections, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot.

For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV), click HERE.

Original Story:

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus.

NC DHHS stated that the individual recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City which is where the outbreak originated. This person did not visit the seafood and animal market which has been lined to many earlier cases.

According to the news release, the person arrived at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on January 23 and presented with mild respiratory symptoms.

The patient is currently in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) is arranging testing for the novel coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A diagnosis cannot be confirmed at this time.

DHHS plans to update the public as soon as the results from the CDC are available.

“Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist said in a news release. “If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, your risk of infection with this virus is very low.”

The patient did not come into close contact with anyone after they left the airport and they wore a mask the entire time while at the airport.

In fact, the person was directly transported to the hospital from RDU for assessment and care using appropriate infection prevention measures.

NC DHHS stated that people who were at RDU or the hospital at the same time as this person are not considered at risk for infection.

If infection with the 2019 coronavirus is confirmed, DPH will work closely with the CDC and local partners to reach out to people who came in close contact with the person on the airline flights.

DPH is working closely with the CDC, local public health partners and health care providers to evaluate this case and prepare for any future potential cases in North Carolina.

At this time, the vast majority of cases have been diagnosed in people who live in or traveled to Wuhan, China.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina. There are only two confirmed cases in the United States.

For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), click HERE.