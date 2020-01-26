Six People Shot During Late Night Party Inside Salisbury Restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. -Investigators say six people got shot during a party inside a Salisbury restaurant.

Police say it happened just after midnight at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Social media posts show it happened at a “Welcome Back” party for college students.

A DJ from the party described the panic inside.

“Once I heard an altercation, it was too, everything was too fast. And it was moving at a constant pace. So once it happened, one shot let off, I cut off the music and dropped down to shield myself,” said Sumarayon Smith.

There’s no word on any suspects.