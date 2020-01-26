South Carolina Bar Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Injured

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — According to officials, two people were killed and seven people were injured after a shooting at a bar in South Carolina early Sunday.

The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets.

There is no update on the condition of the injured. There is no further details, including what led to the shooting, that were immediately released.

There is currently no formal statement about the incident from Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sources the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (843) 610-0633.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.