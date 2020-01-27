Spotty Showers to Start Week; Snow for Mountains

Showers to start the workweek. We’re not looking at an all-day washout but a few showers will likely impact the day. Snow for the mountains, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 am Tuesday. 2-4″ possible with wind gusts 30-40 mph. Drying out for Tuesday with temps in the mid-50s. Slightly cooler by Wednesday with more clouds and an isolated sprinkle as highs only reach the upper 40s. Friday will bring along the chance for a few more showers as we kick off the weekend.

Today: Showers. High: 54 Wind: SW 3-8 mph

Tonight: M. Cloudy. Low: 34 Wind: NW 3-7 mph

Tue: AM Fog. High: 54 Wind: Calm

Tue Night: Chilly. Low: 34 Wind: Light