Dry and Mild Stretch

Chilly start to the day with temps in the 30s. Icy spots still possible for the morning drive after yesterday’s snow for the higher elevations. For the rest of the region, it will be mild and sunny with temps reaching the mid-50s. Much of the week will be seasonable. The next chance at rain will come on Friday with showers stretching into the Saturday. February starting off warm with the 60s making a comeback early next week.

Today: Sunny High: 54 Wind: Light

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 34 Wind: Calm

Wed: More Clouds. High: 51 Wind: NE 5 mph

Wed Night: Chilly. Low: 36 Wind: NE 5 mph