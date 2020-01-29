Belmont Police Are Investigating An Attempted Bank Robbery

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a suspect who attempted to rob a local bank.

The suspect gave a note to an employee outside the entrance of the bank with the word “robbery” on it. The employee went inside the bank and locked the doors.

According to police, the incident happened on January 28 at 3:16 p.m. at New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Blvd.

The suspect has been described as a white man that looked to be in mid to late 40s and was wearing a fake mustache and goatee.

At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket, khaki pants, eye glasses and a ball cap.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in an older model dark blue Honda CRV.

There was no weapon used during the incident and no one was injured. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.