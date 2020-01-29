Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Announce Game Times And Firework Schedule For Inaugural Season

1/2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their game times and firework schedule for the inaugural 2020 season.

There will be 70 home games that will feature 16 firework shows. Each Saturday home game will have a fireworks display.

Opening day for the Cannon Ballers will take place on Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Much like the previous seasons, the Cannon Ballers will take the field at 7 p.m. for the majority of weeknight and Saturday games.

On Sundays, fans can enjoy the game starting at 1:30 p.m. with the exception of only three Sunday night games.

There will also be special events on the calendar.

The baseball team in conjunction with the Jiggy with the Piggy event has scheduled a special 5 p.m. start time on May 1. The game will feature a unique barbeque themed giveaway for fans – in addition to the fireworks display.

There will be a fun new twist on camp days where the Cannon Ballers will be introducing Kinetic by Windstream “Splash Days” on July 7 and July 29. Both games will start at noon and will provide the opportunity to take advantage of a splash pad that is being installed down the left field line.

Season and group tickets are on sale now. For more information on how to be a part of this historic season, please visit www.kcballers.com or contact the Cannon Ballers Ticket Office by phone at 704-932-3267.