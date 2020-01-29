Police: Statesville Man Charged With Being Habitual Domestic Violence Offender

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say they charged a Statesville man with being a habitual domestic violence offender.

Warrants for Devon Heggs were issued on November 26, 2019 for assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, interfering with electronic monitoring device and communicating threats.

On December 16, 2019, police say they obtained felony warrants against Heggs for habitual misdemeanor assault due to his extensive criminal history pertaining to domestic violence.

On January 2, 2020, the United States Marshals Service, the Statesville Police Department and N.C. Probation and Parole apprehended Heggs at a home on Inglewood Road, according to a news release.

On January 22, 2020, Heggs was arrested at the Iredell County Jail and appeared before a magistrate for violating his pre-trial release conditions. Heggs was issued a new $750,000 secured bond.

Heggs remains incarcerated at the Iredell County Jail. Anyone with information on Heggs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.