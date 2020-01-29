Regional Airline Fined In Death Of Charlotte Airport Worker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A regional subsidiary of American Airlines has been fined $19,600 after an investigation into the 2019 death of a worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Wednesday.

The agency was investigating the death of Kendrick Hudson, 24, who was a baggage handler for Piedmont Airlines. Police said Hudson died last August after the baggage tug he was driving overturned after he had swerved to avoid a piece of luggage on the tarmac.

The department cited the airline for three violations: not all employees were wearing seat belts during department inspections, no evaluations of tug operators were being conducted and tugs were not examined or inspected after each shift.

The department recommended that Piedmont Airlines perform a lighting study around the area, including “especially dark” areas like Concourse E.

The company has 15 days from receipt of the citation to contest the penalty with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina.

Hudson’s parents, Erika Vernon and Leon Hudson, recently filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and the city of Charlotte.

Ben Crump, Hudson’s attorney made a statement on Wednesday in response to The North Carolina Department of Labor’s penalty against American Airlines.

“The State of North Carolina is joining our fight against American Airlines to get justice for Kendrick Hudson! While there is much more work to be done to ensure the safety of airport workers across America, the citations are certainly a victory for the family of Kendrick Hudson and a validation of our mission for justice,” Crump said.

Crump plans to hold corporations accountable for failing to provide safe airport work environments.

“This is the legacy we owe to Kendrick Hudson,” Crump continued. “His life will not be in vain. We can’t let companies put profit over safety.”

American Airlines did not immediately comment on the fine.