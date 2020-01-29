To Catch A Criminal: Bold, Fast Thieves Smash Car Windows And Steal Thousands Of Dollars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “These guys don’t care about alarm systems or anything,” says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detective Adrian Johnson. They also don’t care if there are people around, or if it’s light outside.

Police say the two men, captured on surveillance cameras, move quickly and with force. “Just brute force, punching through the window,” says Johnson.

Police say over two days this month, they hit parking lots at William Davie Park in south Charlotte, Piper Glen Golf Course, Olde Providence Racquet Club and Ballantyne Corporate Park.

Johnson says, “It doesn’t matter if you’re on the south side of Charlotte or the west side of Charlotte, people are gonna get what they want.”

These guys got several thousand dollars of stuff, stealing electronics, cash and credit cards to buy Visa gift cards in nearby grocery stores. “They’re using the actual credit or debit cards before the victims even get back to their car,” he says.

Police say they need to get these guys identified. If you see them, do not approach them. “Just stand back, call 911, get the best description you can get to give to the police when they arrive,” urges Johnson.

These guys are fast and bold. Police remind everyone to please stop leaving valuables in your car. If you can help catch the criminals in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You won’t be asked for your name or number and you don’t have to go to court.