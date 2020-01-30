Clouds & Sun Today, Rain Returns Friday

After spotty showers and drizzle blanketed the western Carolinas last night, we woke up to some wet roads this morning. An isolated shower or two isn’t out of the question through the late morning hours before some clearing by the afternoon. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will lead to cooler highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the penultimate day of the workweek.

The clouds build back in overnight into Friday, where a better chance for rain crops up by Friday afternoon. Rain totals through Saturday night across the Piedmont should remain at, or below, an inch; totals will decrease the farther west one goes. Looking ahead, the second half of the weekend looks dry, followed by warmer temperatures in the 60s next week.

Today: Partial clearing. Cool again. High: 52°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Low: 35°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers. High: 49°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Low: 41°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday: Afternoon clearing. High: 54°. Wind: N 5-10.