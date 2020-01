CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire investigators say one person is dead following a west Charlotte apartment fire. Firefighters were called to the apartment on Rose Ridge Place Wednesday evening.

It took 27 firefighters to control the blaze in 18 minutes. One victim was removed from the apartment but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. That victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Investigators say the fire was determined to be an accidental cooking fire. No other details have been released.