China Grove Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges After One-Month-Old Taken To Hospital With Numerous Broken Bones

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A mother from China Grove is facing several felony child abuse charges after her one-month-old child was taken to the hospital with several broken bones.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after the child was treated at Levine’s Children Hospital in Charlotte for having a spiral arm fracture and two fractured ribs.

The child was referred to the hospital after the mother, 22-year-old Brittany Hardin, took the child to a pediatrician’s office in Rowan County.

During the investigation, detectives say they determined the injuries did not match what Hardin was telling the hospital staff, according to a news release.

Detectives say Hardin initially denied abusing the child and claimed that the injuries happened after she rolled on top of the child’s arm while they were sleeping together on the couch.

However, further questioning led to Hardin confessing to squeezing the child and then jerking the child by the arm out of a crib, according to a news release. Hardin reportedly told detectives she did it because the infant was crying.

Hardin was arrested at her home on January 30th and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Detectives say they are working closely with the Department of Social Services, as well as attending physicians, to make sure the child remains safe and to determine whether or not additional charges need to be filed.