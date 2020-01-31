The Snark: A Jay Cutler Fan, the Impeachment Trial, Groundhog Day & Sunday’s Game, Stretchy Bike Shorts, and Mammals’ Personal Habits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Hanging out with an old teammate on Very Cavallari gives Kristin’s husband, Jay, a little something to lift his spirits.

Derek takes a look at some of the more interesting “questions” from the Trump Impeachment trial.

The “big game” is being held on Groundhog Day uncovering some interesting formerly unknown (to us, anyway) little known facts about the game.

Just how much can a man get into his little bicycle shorts? One man in Amsterdam attempted to answer the question.

And for some toilet humor…just how fast can a mammal poop? Or in the case of the male human…how slow?

