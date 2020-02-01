Hundreds Of Supporters Show Up For The Re-Opening Of Brooks’ Sandwich House

1/28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever wondered what love and support looks like? Some would say the line outside of Brooks’ Sandwich House on Saturday, as it wrapped around the block.

At 9:50 a.m. the line could be seen down the street as many stood in 40 degree weather to get some of the local restaurant’s favorites.

Before the doors opened at 10 a.m., a small prayer over the staff and customers rang out over an intercom – setting the mood.

The line took customers an average of an hour to get through, but no one wavered. The thought of getting out of line didn’t even seem to cross customers minds.

Hundreds. Hundreds on hundreds made appearances in the line. Such a diverse crowd standing in support and representing Charlotte as each smile gave love to the Brooks’ family and friends.

Debra Staton, one of the 30 cousins in the Brooks’ family made an appearance at the reopening, as she came from High Point in support of the family.

“Well like I said I haven’t been here in gosh… thirty some years but I wasn’t able to make the funeral… so I wanted to be here for David. Just to show my support and just be here with my other cousins,” Staton said.

Staton said the whole family couldn’t come because they are so scattered now but it is nice to see as much family as she did on Saturday at the sandwich house.

“I am just supporting my friend,” Pam Isenhour said. “When I saw it on the news last night I called her and I said ‘you have got to go tomorrow, Debra these are your cousins.'”

The turnout was no surprise for Staton after she saw the reviews. She even remarked that the restaurant ran out of hamburger meat at one point during the opening.

For many, showing up today is just a testament to the community support. Customer Traci Burries believes that, that is exactly what today is about. “Showing them all that we care,” she said.

The landmark has been a part of NoDa for decades and many would even consider it to be a staple – as phones were pulled out of pockets to mark the occasion. Many took photos outside of the shop with their go-to menu item and a smile.

At the front of the line you could find Scott Brooks’ wife – Angie McMahon – warming every customer up with her kind and beautiful words before they walked in.

McMahon effortlessly made first-time customers feel like they were returning home and regulars feel like they never left.

She handed each customer a sticker with Brooks’ slogan on it – ‘Too Blessed to be Stressed.’

In addition to the warmth of the workers inside of the shop and the smell of chili through the small window, the re-opening also featured partnered vendors.

Protagonist Beer, Glory Days Apparel and Habitat for Humanity made an appearance inside of a heated tent.

The restaurant will now be open Monday through Friday with new hours from 10 am-5 pm.