Long Line for Brooks’ Sandwich House Re-Opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An overwhelming show of support from the community as Brooks’ Sandwich House re-opened.

One of the owners, Scott Brooks, was murdered during an attempted robbery on December 9th.

A long line of hungry customers greeted the Brooks family on Saturday morning.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” David Brooks said.

He was there to greet longtime friends, nearly two months after losing his twin brother, Scott.

“When something like this happens, it’s just, it’s devastating and you have absolutely no idea what you’re going to do the next moment,” Brooks said.

Police say two men tried to rob Scott Brooks, then shot him, as he opened the restaurant.

Saturday, customers showed up to share their condolences with the family and share their appreciation for the long time NoDa fixture.