CMPD Arrest Two Suspects For Armed Robbery Of A QuikTrip

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has charged and arrested two suspects for the armed robbery of a QuikTrip after a car pursuit into South Carolina.

On January 30 around 7:44 p.m. officers responded to the gas station on North Tryon Street in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim informed officers that there was two suspects who used a gun to threaten them and steal from the location.

After an investigation officers identified Lionel Price, 33-year-old, and Elizabeth Russ, 32-year-old as the suspects.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers found the suspects in a vehicle and proceeded to attempt to make a traffic stop. The suspects refused to stop which led to a pursuit.

The CMPD Aviation Unit, K-9 Unit and York County Sheriff’s Department assisted as the pursuit continued into South Carolina.

During the pursuit the suspect’s vehicle hit two other vehicles on I-77 in South Carolina before it ended in Chester County. There was no injuries in either crash.

According to CMPD, Price and Russ will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and traffic related charges stemming from the pursuit.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a north Charlotte convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened on Thursday around 7:45 p.m., at the QuikTrip on North Tryon Street near the intersection of Old Concord Road.

According to the CMPD, one of the suspects displayed a gun and both suspects demanded property from the business. Authorities say the suspects then left with cartons of cigarettes and money.

One suspect is described as a tall white woman and the other is described as a black man with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.