Best of Snark: A Birds & the Bees Lesson, Sad Memories, Bird Love, Tumbling Piggies, Channeling Chuck, and Reviving Wine
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
Getting a lesson on the birds and the bees on Flirty Dancing.
Reminiscing about past Christmases and losing football games on Very Cavallari.
A meteorologist really likes birds.
A truck load of piglets took a tumble….’have you seen the little piggies?”
Another new reality series channels Chuck Berry…and Derek tries.
Wine consumption down in 2019, but the industry has a great idea for a revival.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.