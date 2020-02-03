CMPD Needs Public’s Assistance In Sexual Assault Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help for information related to a series of sexual assaults that happened in north Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit were called to investigate a burglary and sexual assault of a teen that happened on February 2nd on Canterwood Drive in north Charlotte.

Detectives say it was determined that a man broke into the home and touched a teenage girl without her permission. The girl reportedly resisted and was able to get the suspect to run from the residence, according to a news release.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, and a gold necklace. The suspect also had a mustache.

Police say this incident is similar to two previous cases that were reported in the same apartment complex in 2019 (get more information on those cases HERE). In each of those incidents, the suspect reportedly entered the apartments unlawfully and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman.

Detectives are asking anyone in the community with information on these cases to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.