CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Elevate Lifestyle is hosting the inaugural CLT Donut Festival, it’s the Ultimate Cheat day and it takes place on Sunday, February 23rd from 12pm – 4pm, at the Norfolk Hall, which is located on 2905 Griffith Street. This sweetest festival showcases the delicious round treat from some of Charlotte’s favorite bakeries.

Wash it down with your favorite coffee, juice, smoothies, and more. Enjoy music, games, lifestyle vendors, and goods from other local artisans and artists.

Local Donut and Pastry Shops will serve their most popularized donuts, alongside having beverages like Coffee’s, Juices, Smoothies and more. Here is a list of the current participating vendors; Dunkin’, Donut I Love You, Pepperbox Doughnuts, Rene’s Sweet Treats, Duck Donuts, Local Loaf, Black Powder Coffee, Enderly Coffee Company, Cafe Celaque , Central Coffer Co, Dunx Coffee. Queen City Grounds, Sunshine Beverages, Green Brothers Juice Co., Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, Recover 180, and more…

This is a 21+ and up event and there are two options for tickets, General Admission Tickets which in includes Donut Sample, Coffer and Juice Sample plus a chance to VOTE for your TOP favorites. There is also a VIP Ticket which includes the above plus your choices of some alcohol, either Suffolk Punch Brews and/or Truly Spiked Seltzer.

While you are enjoying all the tasty treats and beverages you will be able check out our sponsor and vendor booths, we have a wide range of them. Here is a complete list of them: Topgolf, Greater Life Chiropractic, Best Friends Pet Hotel, T-Mobile, Home Foodservice, Renewal by Andersen of Greater Charlotte, Power Home Remodeling, Elite Water And Air, Delgados Fuego, Magnificent Man Company, Whystle, and Cakeflower Siaperie.

The benefiting charity for CLT Donut Festival is Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), which is a non-profit, NO-KILL animal rescue and sanctuary based in Charlotte. They Rescue Homeless, stray and unwanted dogs and gives them a second chance at survival. They provide the animals with any medical attention needed along with looking for permanent loving homes for adoption. They receive no county, federal, or government funding for all their donations come from the private sector and events such as this.

Tickets are available for the inaugural CLT Donut Festival at CLTDonutFestival.com.