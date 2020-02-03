Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver During Alleged Road Rage Incident Off I-77 In Chester County

Caryn Little,

CHESTER, S.C. — A man was arrested in Chester County for pointing a gun at a driver because “he was being followed to closely,” according to a police report.

Deputies were called to an exit ramp on I-77 northbound at mile marker 65 on Monday morning in reference to an alleged road rage incident.

One of the drivers, 65-year-old Allan Peek, Sr., told deputies he was being followed to closely from behind by a white GMC pickup truck while he was driving on I-77.  Peek claims he made several attempts to persuade the truck to back off before he called 911.

65-year-old Allan Peek, Sr.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck told deputies that Peek was moving at a slow rate of speed and he flashed his headlights to see if Peek would move over to the next available lane.  That is when Peek reportedly pointed a black .38 caliber revolver at the driver, according to a police report.

Peek was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.