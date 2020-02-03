Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver During Alleged Road Rage Incident Off I-77 In Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A man was arrested in Chester County for pointing a gun at a driver because “he was being followed to closely,” according to a police report.

Deputies were called to an exit ramp on I-77 northbound at mile marker 65 on Monday morning in reference to an alleged road rage incident.

One of the drivers, 65-year-old Allan Peek, Sr., told deputies he was being followed to closely from behind by a white GMC pickup truck while he was driving on I-77. Peek claims he made several attempts to persuade the truck to back off before he called 911.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck told deputies that Peek was moving at a slow rate of speed and he flashed his headlights to see if Peek would move over to the next available lane. That is when Peek reportedly pointed a black .38 caliber revolver at the driver, according to a police report.

Peek was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.