Police: Rock Hill Woman Arrested At Bar After Leaving Six Children Home Alone

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mother was arrested at a bar after police say she left her six children home alone for an extended amount of time.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called for a welfare check at Martika Adams’ home on Whitner Street just before 9:30pm on February 2nd.

Police say there were six children (a one-year-old, a three-year-old, a four-year-old, two seven-year-olds, and an eight-year-old) home alone.

Whitner was located a short time later at Sports Unlimited. Police said she also had marijuana in her possession during her arrest.

She has been charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of possession of marijuana.

DSS was contacted and the children were placed with their grandmother.