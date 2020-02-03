Taste of Spring with Mid-Week Rain

Spring making an early appearance this week with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows only falling to the upper 50s. Today will be the best of the bunch with the early 70s and sunny skies in store. Temps will be running 20 degrees above average. Showers return late Tuesday with rain becoming more steady Wednesday into Thursday. Showers taper off by Friday, as cooler temps return. Highs will reach the mid-50s on Friday, with overnight lows returning to the mid-30s.

Today: Sunny. High: 72 Wind: SW 3-8 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 52 Wind: SW 10 mph

Tue: PM Showers. High: 68 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tue Night: Showers. Low: 57 Wind: SW 8 mph