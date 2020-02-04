Showers Today, Heavy Rain & Storms Later this Week

Warm and cloudy conditions take hold today with highs reaching the upper 60s. Breezy with gusts 25-30mph ahead of a disturbance which will be bringing rain first to the mountains during the day and showers to the rest of the region overnight. Rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2″ of rain will be possible. Showers taper off Friday as temps slide back into the low 50s for daytime highs. Lows will fall to the freezing mark for the weekend with seasonable highs back through early next week.

Today: Chance Showers. High: 68 Wind: SW 10-15; G25

Tonight: Showers. Low: 58 Wind: SW 10; G20

Wed: Showers. High: 69 Wind: SW 10 mph

Wed Night: Showers/Storm. Low: 60 Wind: S 7-10 mph