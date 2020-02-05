Edge On The Clock: This Year’s Oscars Gift Bags Valued At $215,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oscar nominees are all winners, even if they lose on the big night. Listen to this: Forbes says the gift bag for Academy Award nominees is worth $215,000 this year and includes a $78,0000 12-day cruise, a year’s membership to a dating service, and up to $25,000 in cosmetic procedures from a New York City doctor. Oh, and cannabis chocolate edibles.

Plus, Florida State Troopers find two bags during a traffic stop that say, “Bag Full of Drugs.” And inside the bags? You guessed it: a bunch of drugs. And, a computer glitch is to blame for inundating an Ohio man with thousands of copies of the exact same letter. 55,000 copies to be exact!