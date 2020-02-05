Heavy Rain and Storms Brings Flooding Threat to Area

Gearing up for not only more mild temps, but showers and heavy rain today. Highs will reach the upper 60s with the heavier pockets of rain impacting the region beginning this afternoon. 1-3″ of rain will be possible with localized flooding a concern – especially as we make our way into Thursday evening. Strong storms will also be a concern Thursday as this cold front crosses the region. The biggest threat will be flooding rain and damaging wind. Cooler for Friday with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine will return for the weekend along with seasonable temps.

Today: Rain & Showers. High: 69 Wind: SW 10 mph

Tonight: Heavy Rain. Low: 60 Wind: S 10-15; G20

Thu: Rain & Storms. High: 68 Wind: SW 10-15; G25

Thu Night: Storms. Low: 48 Wind: SW 10-15; G25