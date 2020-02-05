HopeWay Handbag Auction Featuring Morgan Fogarty | PHOTOS

1/20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — HopeWay held their handbag auction on February 5 and WCCB’s Morgan Fogarty opened the event that helps to bring awareness to mental health.

“HopeWay is leading the way in premier mental health treatment for people not only from Charlotte but from across the nation and we are so lucky that HopeWay is right in our backyard,” Fogarty said. “We are incredibly lucky to have such a fabulous resource for our love ones who need help.”

The event featured donated handbags as well as other items that would be auctioned off during the night. There was also a raffle.

The auction was done through a silent auction through a personal bidding link on the attendees cell phones.