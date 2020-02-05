Rain And Storms Thursday, Colder And Windy Friday

Cloudy skies with on and off showers are expected through the overnight with lows in the low 60s. Thursday will be very wet with on and off periods of rain. Embedded storms will enhance rainfall rates which could create localized flooding. Some of the strongest storms will produce gusty winds and perhaps a quick spin up tornado. The heavy rain and storm threat will diminish into the evening with much colder and windy conditions returning Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday will crash into the low 50s Friday, it will feel even colder when you factor in the wind. Near normal temperatures will linger into the weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild, scattered showers . Low 60°. S wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Periods of rain and storms, localized flooding and gusty winds. High 69°. SSW wind 10-20 mph, higher gusts.

Thursday Night: Evening rain and storms tapering off, cooler and windy. Low 46°. W wind 10-20 mph, higher gusts.

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder and windy. High 52°. W 10-20 mph, higher gusts.