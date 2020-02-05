WANTED: Rosshon Keith Campbell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rosshon Keith Campbell who is wanted for disabling his electronic device.

Campbell, 25, is wanted for Armed Robbery, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Campbell was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Parkton Road in Charlotte on February 5.

According to police, Campbell has been described as 6′ and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosshon Campbell, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.