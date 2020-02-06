Ashe County Schools Closed Friday Due To Flu

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Ashe County Schools will be closed on Friday, February 7 due to an increase of the flu outbreak at all schools in the county.

The closing will apply for both students and staff.

In addition to the schools closing there will also not be any sports activities at the schools from Thursday night to Sunday. This includes anything with Parks and Recs.

Sports activities outside of the county are allowed as long as that county still wants to host the event knowing Ashe’s flu situation.

The school district suggests taking the three-day weekend to help prevent the spread of the flu.