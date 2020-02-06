CMPD Makes Arrest In First Homicide Of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in the first homicide of 2020.

Detectives say Terrell Howard has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two men were found shot inside a home on Feldbank Drive just after 3am on January 8th, according to a news release. Police say 43-year-old Devonne Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

There were 107 homicides in Charlotte in 2019.