Threat for Severe Weather Increases This Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A slow, moisture-laden system that has produced torrential rain, dangerous straight-line winds and tornadoes within the deep south will bring those same threats to the Carolinas today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood watches and advisories for over 200 counties stretching from Mississippi to New Jersey, including all 22 counties in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put much of Piedmont under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather – meaning numerous severe storms will be likely. Regardless of the risk level, all should be prepared for the potential for severe weather over the next few hours.

TIMING:

Heavy downpours caused problems for many for the morning drive. Areas north of I-40 will deal with moderate to heavy rain through mid-morning, while the rest of the region handles a few showers. But, that doesn’t mean the threat for bad weather is done.

A line of strong storms capable of producing damaging wind and heavy rain will develop and move through the region beginning from west to east after lunchtime today. Folks living near the 77 corridors will be impacted by this line of storms between 3 and 6 pm. With areas east in the clear of the line after 8 pm. Although the threat for tornadoes will diminish with the passage of this line, more heavy rain will follow – keeping the flooding threat active into the overnight hours.

IMPACTS:

Flash Flooding will be the biggest widespread threat today. Valleys, low-lying areas, and other flood-prone and poor-drainage zones will likely overflow quickly. Remember to turn around and don’t drown when coming upon flooded roadways. The heaviest rainfall will likely come down across the I-40 corridor in the western Carolinas, totaling 3-6 inches. The High Country and western Foothills will likely see more than 2 inches by Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Metro and southward will end up with 1-3 inches. Locally higher totals are possible where heavy storms train over the same area.

Damaging gusts – more than 60 mph, will be embedded in some storms. And, although low, the threat still exists for an isolated tornado, or two.

The pairing of heavy rain and strong wind could also lead to scattered/widespread power outages. Make sure to keep your phones charged and download the WCCB COIT WeatherWise App for the latest weather information even if the power goes out.