Laps for Charity Gives Car Lovers a License to Drive at Cars and Coffee

CONCORD, N.C. — Fans who’ve longed for the chance to drive on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s hallowed pavement will have the opportunity at the speedway’s Cars and Coffee event on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Since its inception last spring, Cars and Coffee Concord has brought car enthusiasts together to celebrate their passion for cars and show off their prized automobiles. The FREE event is scheduled on the third Saturday of each month (none in May or October) from 7-10 a.m.

Cars and Coffee Concord is located at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone and is open to all makes and models. Select vendors will be on hand with auto-related products, and door prizes will be awarded at events throughout the year.

For a donation of just $25, car lovers may drive their personal vehicles for three paced laps around Charlotte’s iconic oval in a Laps for Charity event benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities. For an additional $10 donation, participants can also have their picture taken in victory lane. The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fans can pre-register online here. Participants who pre-register online should proceed to Gate 1 to sign a waiver and get a wristband. Anyone purchasing laps on event day must register at the Cars and Coffee Speedway Children’s Charities tent from 7-9 a.m. or at the Speedway Children’s Charities table in Smith Tower valet from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Restrictions:

Drivers must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid license

Motorcycles will not be permitted

All occupants of the vehicle must be at least 6 years of age or older and have a parent present to sign a minor waiver

Vehicles must be street legal

Drivers MUST have seatbelts in all vehicles and MUST wear them

Individuals attending February’s Cars and Coffee Concord event will also have the opportunity to register for a new display area at the Pennzoil AutoFair, April 2-5. Limited to 75 spots, the area is for individuals who wish to display their cars but are unaffiliated with a car club. Vehicles cannot be advertised for sale while participating in this section of the AutoFair.

Cars and Coffee events are also scheduled for March 21, April 18, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

