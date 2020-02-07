Lincoln County Homeowner Stopped And Held Off Invader Until Deputies Arrived

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County homeowner stopped a home invader and held them off until deputies arrived on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the suspect was lying on the homeowner’s bed when his wife and daughter returned home. The burglar was found shortly after when he heard his daughter scream and rushed into her room where he encountered the intruder.

He then got the man under control and held him at gunpoint until Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, a release said. No one was injured during the incident.

The incident happened on Philadelphia Church Road and police were already in the area due to reports of a suspicious vehicle and break-ins to outbuildings on Magnolia Grove Road.

After investigation it is believed that the intruder entered the home through the basement window.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Jason Kane Tillman from Lincolnton, deputies say. He has been charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering to a building, larceny from a building and possess of stolen property.

Tillman has been taken in front of Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A Crouse Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond.

The incident is still active and under investigation. Additional charges are possible.