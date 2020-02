Got beef with your ex? It could get you a free sandwich!

Burger King will offer free Whoppers on Valentine’s Day to all of the singles. All you have to do is print out a picture of your ex, and you’ll get a free “Breakup Box” in return. The offer is in collaboration with the new “Birds of Prey” film.

And that brings us to our Question of the Night: Is it appropriate to have pics of your ex?