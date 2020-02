CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for assistance locating a man who is wanted and currently has eight outstanding warrants.

William Rashad Hickman, 32, who has one warrant for Common Law Robbery is known to frequently be in the Uptown area.

Hickman has been described as 6’3″ and 205 lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.