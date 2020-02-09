Four People In Charlotte Are Being Monitored For Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to city officials, four people who recently returned from China to Charlotte are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

According to the news release, the individuals coming from the most affected area of China which would be the Wuhan area are being placed in locations for a 14-day quarantine.

Others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at “medium risk” of developing the infection or infecting others.

Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine. They do not currently have any symptoms, she said.

The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified and will contact each individual with information and guidance. They will monitor them for 14 days from last possible exposure to the virus.

There are still no confirmed cases in North Carolina. Diorio said there is no need for unwarranted concern as this area is considered to have a very low risk for the virus.

“Our staff are in constant contact with the North Carolina State Department of Public Health (NC DPH) and engaged in calls with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other large health departments who are currently dealing with cases and with our Mecklenburg County partners,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio said in an email. “We continue to adjust our plans for response based on the guidance from the CDC and NC DPH.”

Diorio has been communicating with Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris to evaluate the potential issue.

The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. More than 700 people in China have died.

There is information on our County homepage that is being updated regularly and at MeckHealth.org to keep the community safe and protected.